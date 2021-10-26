Shweta Tiwari is the new brand ambassador for Rummy Passion

PANCHKULA, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's fastest growing rummy app, Rummy Passion, has brought Shweta Tiwari on board as its brand ambassador. Rummy Passion, the online rummy app, focuses on providing a legal and safe gaming platform to rummy players. Shweta Tiwari will be the face of Rummy Passion's marketing endeavours. She will feature in Rummy Passion's online campaigns and also promote the brand on her social media.

Best known for her lead role in the long running soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta has been in lead roles in many other television series and reality shows. Shweta, who was last seen on Khatron ke Khiladi, was enthused about the association. ''I am really happy to be associated with Rummy Passion,'' Shweta Tiwari said speaking to the media. ''A lot of my friends and colleagues enjoy playing online rummy at Rummy Passion. The adrenaline rush that they get while playing the game is so evident. Sometimes a gaming session goes on for hours since one is so into the game. Rummy Passion's online platform is completely safe, legal, and fun. Everyone who loves the game of rummy should check out the app.'' Welcoming Shweta onboard, Bobby Garg, CEO and Co-Founder of Rummy Passion said, ''Shweta is the perfect fit for the Rummy Passion brand. Rummy Passion stands for a passion for skill gaming, where players can earn an unlimited amount of money based on their skills. This combination of skills and passion is perfectly represented by Shweta. She is an excellent face for us.'' Narrating the future roadmap, Mr Garg said, ''Our focus is to refine our product constantly. We want our product to match and exceed the international standards of great gaming experience. Our objective is to offer an unsurpassed experience to players in India in a perfectly secure and appealing ambience. Looking forward, Rummy Passion will continue to innovate and improve to offer the safest skill gaming experience in India.'' About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion, owned and operated by Passion Gaming, is one of India's biggest rummy brands. Its online rummy platform can be accessed through its Android and iOS apps, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. Its internationally certified rummy product, with state of the art security features, has over 50 lakh players competing for real cash. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670104/Rummy_Passion_Infographic.jpg PWR PWR

