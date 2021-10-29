Ana de Armas in talks to headline 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'

'No Time To die' actor Ana de Armas is in talks to lead the much-anticipated 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'. According to Variety, the makers are currently in negotiations with the 'Knives Out' actor who if finalised, will play the lead role in 'Ballerina', which has been in the works for several years.

The movie follows a young female assassin as she seeks revenge against those who killed her family. The much-anticipated action-thriller will be helmed by 'Underworld' director Len Wiseman from a screenplay by Shay Hatten, who has also penned 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and is attached to write 'Chapter 4' and 'Chapter 5' of the franchise as well.

The 'John Wick: Chapter 4' which is the fourth instalment in the action franchise stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character, as well as Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Rina Sawayama. Production on the film began in the summer, with Chad Stahelski directing. The movie is slated to release on May 27, next year.

Speaking of 'Ballerina', the movie will be produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. (ANI)

