Jenna Dewan to reprise Lucy Lane for ‘Superman & Lois' S2
According to Deadline, Superman Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing for Warner Bros Television.Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark KentSuperman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wole Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge.
- Country:
- United States
Actor Jenna Dewan is set to reprise her role of Lucy Lane from ''Supergirl'' series in the upcoming second season of The CW show ''Superman & Lois''.
Dewan made her debut as Lucy Lane, Lois Lane’s younger sister, in the first season of ''Supergirl'' in 2015. According to Deadline, ''Superman & Lois'' is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing for Warner Bros Television.
Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wole Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. It also features Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.
Berlanti and Helbing also executive produce along with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. ''Superman & Lois'' is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erik
- Lucy Lane
- Greg Berlanti
- Lana Lang Cushing
- Berlanti Productions
- Warner Bros. Television
- Samuel Lane
- Morgan Edge
- Todd Helbing
- Sarah Cushing
- Tyler Hoechlin
- Jordan Elsass
- Jenna Dewan
- Sarah Schechter
- Adam Rayner
- Alexander Garfin
- Inde Navarrette
- Emmanuelle Chriqui
- Helbing
- Warner Bros Television
ALSO READ
We finalised roadmap for electing regular Cong chief by June 30 but deadline was extended indefinitely due to Covid 2nd wave: Sonia Gandhi.
White House says no new deadlines on reconciliation bill
Islamists give two-day deadline to Pak govt to release party chief and expel French envoy
NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
U.S. judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit