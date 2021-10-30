Left Menu

Jenna Dewan to reprise Lucy Lane for ‘Superman & Lois' S2

According to Deadline, Superman Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing for Warner Bros Television.Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark KentSuperman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wole Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:39 IST
Actor Jenna Dewan is set to reprise her role of Lucy Lane from ''Supergirl'' series in the upcoming second season of The CW show ''Superman & Lois''.

Dewan made her debut as Lucy Lane, Lois Lane’s younger sister, in the first season of ''Supergirl'' in 2015. According to Deadline, ''Superman & Lois'' is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing for Warner Bros Television.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wole Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. It also features Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Berlanti and Helbing also executive produce along with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. ''Superman & Lois'' is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

