Left Menu

NCB official's men are framing up people in false cases: Malik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:47 IST
NCB official's men are framing up people in false cases: Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday reiterated his allegation that some people who are close to the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede were implicating innocent persons in false cases.

Malik has been targeting Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days.

Speaking to reporters, the minister alleged that Wankhede had formed a ''gang'' of private individuals who implicated innocent people by planting drugs.

Wankhede had earlier refuted similar allegations by Malik.

The minister also reiterated the claim that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was held among others, was ''fake''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021