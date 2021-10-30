NCB official's men are framing up people in false cases: Malik
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday reiterated his allegation that some people who are close to the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede were implicating innocent persons in false cases.
Malik has been targeting Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days.
Speaking to reporters, the minister alleged that Wankhede had formed a ''gang'' of private individuals who implicated innocent people by planting drugs.
Wankhede had earlier refuted similar allegations by Malik.
The minister also reiterated the claim that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was held among others, was ''fake''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malik
- Nawab Malik
- Shah Rukh Khan's
- Wankhede
- Aryan
- Maharashtra
- Sameer
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan's manager visits NCB office
Aryan victimised because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son: Digvijaya; BJP says stop appeasement politics
Nawab Malik calls cruise drug case 'fake', says NCB misleading court
Malik launches fresh salvo on NCB's Wankhede over foreign visits; officer says never went to Dubai
NCB visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director