Cardi B, daughter Kulture stun in matching costumes on Halloween

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari slayed in matching costumes for Halloween on Sunday. The two sported wicked witch costumes, which were designed by Garo Sparo. The 29-year-old rapper shared a series of showstopping snaps of the duo twinning in the glamorous, floor-length dresses paired with matching gloves.

The mother-daughter duo complemented their costumes with long capes and signature pointy hats and broomsticks. The pair also went all out with similar bold makeup looks. "WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU'RE OURS, ...Thank @garosparo for our dresses," Cardi captioned the post.

Fans were even treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at Kulture's sweet photoshoot. The toddler, whose dad is rapper Offset, struck a slew of stunning poses for the camera. Offset responded to the adorable array of snaps of his wife and daughter with a trio of red heart emojis.

Earlier on Sunday, Cardi posted another spine-chilling Halloween look when she pulled out all the stops to put her own spin on the Addams family matriarch, Morticia. She posed in a sheer, web-like black number, with a blood-red lip, smoky eyes, and slicked-down, black hair.

Apart from Cardi B, many other celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift and Mindy Kaling also shared glimpses from their Halloween celebrations. (ANI)

