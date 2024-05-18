Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's former aide arrested, emails Delhi Police saying ready to cooperate in probe

Amid the political free-for-all between the ruling AAP and the BJP over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal; the accused former personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar, was arrested on Friday, Delhi Police confirmed. He is to be produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court later on Saturday, the police informed.

The former aide of the AAP supremo, meanwhile, emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint. Reacting to the arrest of the CM's former aide, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma posted from her official X handle, "Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested from his house. So, (the) CM was giving shelter to (an) alleged criminal."

Bibhav, on Friday, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him. In his complaint, Kejriwal's former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.

"It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through the media that a case F.I.R. No. 27/2024 has been registered at P.S. Civil Lines in which the undersigned has been named as an accused. Though the undersigned has not been served with any notice in the case till now, the undersigned categorically submits that he is willing to cooperate and join the investigation asand when called upon to do so by the Investigating officer," Bibhav wrote in his email to Delhi Police. "It may be emphasized here that the undersigned has also made a complaint bringing to light the true facts of the alleged incident that happened on May 13, 2024 vide e-mail dated May 17, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. sent on e-mail ids: sho-civilline-dl@nic.in and dep.north@delhipolice.gov.in. It is requested that the same may be brought on record and investigated in accordance with law," the accused in the assault case added in the email.

Significantly, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated Bibhav's service as Kejriwal's top aide over a pending criminal case. Meanwhile, the details of Maliwal's medico-legal case report surfaced on Saturday, mentioning bruises over her left leg and her right cheek.

The report was filed after Maliwal underwent a detailed medical examination on the night of May 16. The examination was carried out at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on Maliwal's complaint against the CM's former aide, alleging that he 'slapped' her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

According to the FIR, Maliwal described the events of May 13 after she visited Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence in the national capital. "I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.

"I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me," Maliwal stated in the complaint. "One of the staff members came and told me that CM was coming to meet me and suddenly, the PS of CM, Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming without any provocation and even started abusing me. I was stunned by this....and I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and to call the CM," the complaint read further.

"He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself I pushed him away with my legs," she added. "At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and my shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the centre table. I was constantly screaming for help but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he continued to assault me," the AAP MP said.

The FIR was filed under IPC sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) /341(Punishment for wrongful restraint)/354B Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe /(506 Punishment for criminal intimidation/509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). (ANI)

