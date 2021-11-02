Left Menu

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough to lead 'What Remains' movie

Also starring Skarsgards son Gustaf Skarsgard, the movie marks the English-language directorial debut of Chinese filmmaker Huang Ran.According to Variety, the film has a script from Megan Everett Skarsgard, the wife of Stellan Skarsgard.

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough to lead 'What Remains' movie
''Dune'' actor Stellan Skarsgard and British star Andrea Riseborough are set to star in upcoming psychological drama ''What Remains''.

Also starring Skarsgard's son Gustaf Skarsgard, the movie marks the English-language directorial debut of Chinese filmmaker Huang Ran.

According to Variety, the film has a script from Megan Everett Skarsgard, the wife of Stellan Skarsgard. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

The project will be produced by Film Service Finland and Huang through his production company Fake Action Truth, with financing from iQIYI, a leading video streaming platform in China.

Stellan Skarsgard most recently starred as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic ''Dune''. He is expected to reprise the part in the film's sequel.

Riseborough will next feature in filmmaker David O'Russell's upcoming movie, co-starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro.

