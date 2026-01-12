Left Menu

Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgard Shine at the Golden Globes

Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgard received awards at the Golden Globes ceremony. Taylor won for her role in 'One Battle After Another,' delivering an empowering speech. Skarsgard urged audiences to support cinema in theaters. The event kicked off the awards season, with several films and actors nominated for top honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:21 IST
Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgard took center stage at the Golden Globes, inaugurating this year's award season with notable victories. Taylor was awarded best supporting actress for her role in 'One Battle After Another,' a distinction she celebrated with an emotional message to her community during the ceremony.

Skarsgard, recognized for his performance in 'Sentimental Value,' highlighted the unique experience of watching films in theaters. Both actors' speeches resonated with the audience, underlining personal and artistic values that echoed throughout the glamorous evening in Beverly Hills.

The Golden Globes, which precede the more prestigious Academy Awards, offer significant visibility to films and performers. The event sets the tone for forthcoming accolades, as it assembles members of Hollywood's elite to celebrate cinematic achievements. The reformed voting process also reflects the evolving standards in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

