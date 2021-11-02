Left Menu

'Lucifer' actor Aimee Garcia to star in upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com

Actor Aimee Garcia of 'Dexter' and 'Lucifer' fame along with Freddie Prinze Jr. from 'Scooby-Doo', has signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini will be directing for Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:46 IST
'Lucifer' actor Aimee Garcia to star in upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com
Aimee Garcia (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Aimee Garcia of 'Dexter' and 'Lucifer' fame along with Freddie Prinze Jr. from 'Scooby-Doo', has signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini will be directing for Netflix. According to Deadline, the project will centre on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small-town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love.

Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as the film's executive producer. Garcia is a SAG Award nominee known for her series regular role as Ella Lopez in Netflix's 'Lucifer'. As per Deadline, she will next be seen in the second season of Hulu's 'Woke' and in Richard Gray's 'Western Murder at Emigrant Gulch' opposite Gabriel Byrne.

She has also appeared on the TV side in 'Rush Hour', 'Dexter', 'Vegas', George Lopez and more. Her additional film credits include 'The Addams Family' (2019), 'Saint Judy', 'What They Had', 'RoboCop' (2014) and 'Spanglish'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021