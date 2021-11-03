Left Menu

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on April 1, 2022

Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 1 next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:09 IST
Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on April 1, 2022
Mahesh Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 1 next year. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the release update with his fans.

"April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali," he wrote. Alongside the update, Mahesh Babu shared a new poster of the movie.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was earlier set to release on Sankranthi 2022. Keerthy Suresh. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021