Chile says Saudi mining minister to visit, lithium expected on agenda
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Reuters in March the kingdom was interested in sourcing lithium abroad, as it aims to enter the electric vehicle sector. "He will indeed be in Chile (in July) and has asked for a meeting with the minister.
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's government said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia's mining minister will travel to the Latin American country in July and plans to meet with his counterpart in Santiago. Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Reuters in March the kingdom was interested in sourcing lithium abroad, as it aims to enter the electric vehicle sector.
"He will indeed be in Chile (in July) and has asked for a meeting with the minister. But the date is not yet set," the ministry said in an email to Reuters. A government source had told Reuters about the visit on Thursday, saying the two officials would discuss potential investments in lithium.
Chile is the world's second-largest producer of lithium, a key material for making the batteries that power electric vehicles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Shakes Antofagasta, Chile
Saudi Aramco Kicks Off Secondary Public Offering with SNB Capital Advise
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Share Sale: A $13.1 Billion Market Test
Saudi Arabia Launches Major Aramco Share Sale to Raise $13.1 Billion