Left Menu

Arunachal Governor, CM urge people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Wednesday extended Diwali greetings to people and urged them to celebrate the festival of lights in a pollution-free manner.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:10 IST
Arunachal Governor, CM urge people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Wednesday extended Diwali greetings to people and urged them to celebrate the festival of lights in a pollution-free manner. Asking them to shun the use of loud crackers as it leads to noise pollution and emits poisonous gases, the governor said people have a responsibility to help reduce health hazards and environmental pollution. Mishra said that Diwali inspires all to move from darkness to light as it symbolises the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. “On this pious occasion, let us light the lamps of compassion, love, and righteousness and promote amity and brotherhood in the society,” the governor said.

The chief minister in his message described Diwali as one of the biggest festivals in the country when people come together to celebrate light, life, and goodness.

“Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful about festivities and congregations. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, let us celebrate this year with a thought for those, who are infected or are prone to infection due to old age and health issues,” he said.

Khandu urged the people to celebrate the festival in a safe, eco-friendly, and pollution-free manner “as our environment gets affected every year due to excessive bursting of crackers and lighting of lamps,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021