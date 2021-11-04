Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending; Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer's money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week. Lawyer Mathew Rosengart also wants Jamie Spears to submit written answers to questions and provide documents about the spending as well as a documentary's claims https://www.reuters.com/world/us/britney-spears-calls-texts-were-monitored-new-documentary-says-2021-09-25/#:~:text=In%20%22Controlling%20Britney%20Spears%2C%22,in%20her%20bedroom%2C%20Vlasov%20said that a security firm monitored Britney Spears' phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom.

Marie Antoinette, Duchess of Windsor jewels seek new owners at Christie's sale

Diamond bracelets that belonged to Marie Antoinette and a ruby and diamond bangle offered to the Duchess of Windsor by her husband on their first wedding anniversary will be on the auction block in Geneva next week, Christie's said on Wednesday.

A blue velvet box bearing a label "bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette" holds the double bracelets, each composed of three strings of diamonds and a large barrette clasp, for a total of 112 diamonds.

Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun with a live bullet made his first comments on Monday on the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Dave Halls, in a statement to the New York Post, did not address the details of the incident while filming last month in New Mexico but said he was "shocked and saddened" at the death of Hutchins.

Attorney for 'Rust' armorer suggests sabotage on Baldwin set

A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. He said he thought it was possible that someone purposely placed real bullets, which look similar to dummies, into the box.

Late Hollywood star Newman tells his own story in newly discovered memoir

A newly discovered memoir by late Hollywood legend Paul Newman, in which he talks about fame, marriage and aging gracefully, is to be published next year, publishers Knopf said on Wednesday. Newman, one of the biggest stars of the 1960s and 1970s, began writing the memoir in the 1980s to counter the relentless media attention on him, Knopf said in a statement. He never published an autobiography prior to his death in 2008.

Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer

American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer. Stewart, who in 2017 said she was bisexual, said Meyer had proposed to her.

Singer Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Singer Diana Ross has teased her first music video in more than a decade as she prepares to release her new gratitude-themed studio album "Thank You" later this week. The 77-year-old Ross, who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful female group the Supremes, recorded the video for new song "All Is Well".

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'

American actress Kristen Stewart was scared at the prospect of playing Britain's Princess Diana in the new movie "Spencer," but it was a challenge she could not refuse. "Even if people hated it and it ended up being like a sort of misfire, we tried the best we could," said Stewart. "This wasn't something I could pass up. I had to give it a shot."

