US glad to hear Slovakian PM survived attack, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 00:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is glad to hear that the Slovakian prime minister, Robert Fico, survived a shooting attack, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
"We're glad to hear that the prime minister survived the attack and he's on the mend. We wish him a speedy recovery," Kirby told reporters after Fico underwent a two-hour operation on Friday that have increased hopes for his recovery.
