Shooting on Disney+ Hotstar series 'Six Suspects' complete

It's a wrap for ''Six Suspects'', the upcoming murder mystery series from Disney+ Hotstar, actor Sharib Hashmi announced on Sunday.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the show also stars Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, and Ashutosh Rana.

Hashmi, best known for web series ''The Family Man'' and ''Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'', shared the update on Instagram.

''And it's a wrap for @disneyplushotstar's upcoming series 'SIX SUSPECTS'!!!'' Hashmi wrote.

The 45-year-old actor also congratulated the cast and crew on the wrap.

''Hearty congratulations to the entire team for successfully pulling off such a difficult and massive production I'm so so proud to be a part of,'' he further said.

Rishi Punjabi, director of photography of ''Six Suspects'', also shared a post on Instagram.

''A successful end of a beautiful journey...'' Punjabi wrote.

Based on Vikas Swarup's novel of the same name, which was published in 2016, ''Six Suspects'' is produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha.

