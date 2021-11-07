Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani wrap second schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Sunday said they have finished shooting for the latest schedule of their upcoming film ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo''.

The duo took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set. They began filming its latest schedule in August. ''Looking forward to the final schedule as we wrap this one!'' Dhawan and Advani wrote on Instagram.

The duo tagged other cast members, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli and wrote, ''missing the family.'' Anil commented, ''Missing you all too'', to which Dhawan replied, ''See you soon sir.'' Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family comedy drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the hit comedy ''Good Newwz''.

Last December, the shooting of ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' was briefly halted after Mehta, Neetu and Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19.

