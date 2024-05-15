Left Menu

DHFL bank loan case: Dheeraj Wadhawan moves court for bail after his arrest

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday remanded Dheeraj Wadhawan to Judicial custody till May 30. He was produced before the court after his arrest by the CBI.

Former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan has moved a bail plea application seeking bail on medical grounds after his arrest. His bail plea is listed on May 18. The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday remanded Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody till May 30. He was produced before the court after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A regular bail application has also been filed on behalf of Wadhawan, accused in a CBI case related to DHFL multi crore bank loan fraud case. Special Judge A K Sarpal remanded Wadhawan in judicial custody till May 30, the date on which hearing on charge sheet has already been fixed. He is to be produced through video conferencing on the next date.

The Court declined an interim bail on medical grounds. Though his regular bail plea has been listed on May 18. Meanwhile, the court has directed the jail authorities to keep Wadhavan in a separate cell and provide him one attendant for 24 hours.

It is also directed that till the next date of hearing, the accused be taken to any nearby hospital for physiotherapy twice a day and to check his cardiac three to four times a day. He is to be provided wheelchair in jail. He has to be admitted to jail hospital or DDU hospital in a case of emergency. The jail superintendent has been directed to file a report on how and which manner he will provide the requisite treatment to the accused in the future.

Special Public Prosecutor Anupam Sharma and Public Prosecutor Arvind Kumar opposed the request for interim bail to accused for 12 weeks on medical grounds. The trial court has also directed the counsel for the accused to inform whether the bail plea of the accused is pending before the High Court or has been withdrawn.

The Delhi High Court on May 11 issued notice to the CBI on a plea of Wadhawan seeking bail on medical grounds. He approached the High Court against the trial court order refusing him a bail on medical grounds.

He was under treatment at his home at Mumbai after discharge from hospital post spinal surgery. Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the CBI and directed to file a reply. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 17.

Advocate Anupam Sharma appeared for the CBI and accepted notice. Senior advocate N Hariharan appeared physically and Senior advocate Amit Desai appeared from Mumbai through video conferencing for accused Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The Rouse Avenue court's Special judge A K Sarpal on May 10 dismissed his bail application on the ground of maintainability. The court has also said that the bail application is premature. The court had also directed the CBI to arrest him after May 11 and to produce him before the CBI court as per direction of the Supreme Court passed on January 24.

While rejecting the bail application, the CBI Court at Rouse Avenue on Friday said that the accused is at liberty to move fresh bail application for bail after he is arrested and come in the custody of this court. At that time, his request for grant of interim bail on medical ground or regular bail, if moved will be considered. The trial court also said that at this stage, firstly order of the Supreme Court of January 24, 2024 has to be complied with for taking the accused in physical custody.

Earlier, he was granted protection by the Bombay High Court till May 11 on medical grounds. The FIR in the case was based on a complaint made by Union Bank of India. (ANI)

