Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust announces Sat Paul Mittal National Awards for 2021

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Tuesday announced the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2021 in a ceremony held virtually.

The awards were presented by Puducherry former governor Kiran Bedi. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust and vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was also present, according to a statement.

The Sat Paul Mittal National Awards are given every year for performing outstanding service to humanity.

The winners were given a total cash prize of Rs 12 lakh along with citations for their contribution in various fields of health, education, environment, food, shelter, poverty alleviation, art, culture, child rights, welfare of the differently-abled, and women empowerment.

The winners were presented with a total cash prize of Rs 12 lakh and were felicitated with citations for the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards and the Sat Paul Mittal Appreciation Awards for the year 2021 in individual and institutional categories.

The Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2021 in the 'Individual' category was jointly received by Chandrakali Markam and Karimul Haque.

Chandrakali Markamwas was born in a poor tribal family.

Karimul Haque used setback of losing his mother due to the lack of ambulance facility, as a vow to not let anyone in his village suffer due to the lack of ambulance facility.

Popularly known as 'Bike-Ambulance-dada', since 1998, he has provided ambulance facility to over 20 villages and has ferried thousands of patients in and around Dhalabri, free of cost.

The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2021 in the 'Institutional' category was conferred to Gram Vikas.

Gram Vikas was established as an NGO in 1979 with a mission to enable rural communities lead a dignified life. It is working towards building capabilities of village communities, strengthening community institutions and mobilising resources with an aim to make communities self-sufficient.

The Sat Paul Mittal Appreciation Awards 2021 in the 'Individual' category was conferred on Yoga Sreelesh Nambiar.

Nambiar, transgender activist, has a PhD in mental health, and is classical dancer, social reformer and an orator.

Looking at the discrimination her community had to undergo, she vowed to work for the welfare of her community and create an environment of respect and dignity.

In the past 20 years, she has worked tirelessly to advocate for the rights and dignity of the transgender community in India and has also moved beyond the transgender community to support HIV-positive sex workers, women and children.

The Sat Paul Mittal Appreciation Awards 2021 in the 'Institutional' category was also conferred on LEPRA Society.

LEPRA Society is a non-governmental organisation that promotes quality health care, initiates and fosters new developments and implementation. With operations across 10 states, its key focus areas include leprosy and lymphatic filariasis (LF) and also works with TB, HIV/AIDS, Eye Care and COVID 19 Services.

Congratulating the winners, Mittal said: ''At Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, it is our endeavour to support disadvantaged sections of society with a special focus on education. I congratulate all the winners and applicants for their tremendous work and hope that they inspire others to diligently work towards upliftment of weaker sections of society.'' Prominent past recipients of the awards include E Sreedharan, S S Badrinath, Ela R Bhatt, late Sunil Dutt, Anna Hazare, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, SOS Children's Villages and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)