PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:42 IST
India Pavilion at Dubai Expo crosses 3 lakh footfalls 
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The India Pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo has witnessed three lakh footfalls in 43 days on November 12, emerging as one of the most-visited pavilions.

Cheering the ''huge buzz'' about India at the Expo, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that it ''reflects global curiosity to explore the tremendous potential of New India''.

Goyal had inaugurated the pavilion on October 1.

Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at EXPO2020, said the huge interest of visitors in India pavilion is a sign of confidence on India's resilience and opportunities, besides the vibrant culture of the country, which is in full display in different state weeks being held in the pavilion. ''The pavilion has been visited by 31 country delegations, and 175 high-profile visitors have also graced it with their visit. With this, 199 G2B and B2B meetings have taken place at the pavilion along with the Startup pitching sessions. It is a matter of great satisfaction that 15 FIIs (foreign institutional investors) have already committed to fund startups," Puri shared. Several business sessions and conferences pertaining to the investment opportunities were organised by Gujarat, Karnataka and Ladakh in October. Apart from these, the India Pavilion also witnessed an array of cultural activities during the festive season, especially associated with Dussehra, Navratri and Diwali celebrations, a release said. ''Going by the current trend, it is expected that by the time the EXPO2020 concludes on March 31, 2022, the India Pavilion will certainly be among the pavilions that will see one of the highest footfalls,'' it added.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

