Left Menu

SA prepares to migrate to digital broadcasting by 31 March 2022

In a statement on Monday, the Post Office said almost 60 000 households applied for a government-subsidised television decoder in October 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:43 IST
SA prepares to migrate to digital broadcasting by 31 March 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has reiterated its call for qualifying households to apply for free set-top boxes as the country prepares to migrate to digital broadcasting by 31 March 2022.

In a statement on Monday, the Post Office said almost 60 000 households applied for a government-subsidised television decoder in October 2021.

"Households that missed the registration deadline of 31 October may receive their decoder only after 31 March 2022. Households that applied earlier should receive their decoder before 31 March next year, when the old analogue television transmission will be switched off in all provinces. After that, all television transmissions will be digital, and television sets will need a decoder to work," SAPO said.

Last month's provincial statistics show that the Eastern Cape is in the lead with 10 261 registrations, followed by the Northwest with 8 452 households registered, KwaZulu-Natal at 7 783, the Western Cape 7 561, Gauteng 6 994, Limpopo 6 867 and Mpumalanga 6 375.

"The switch to digital television transmissions is almost complete in the Free State, where 3 309 households registered and in the Northern Cape, where the conversion is practically complete, 1 300 households registered. Qualifying households are still welcome to apply at their local Post Office.

"Visit your local Post Office with your identity document, proof of address and proof that you earn R3500 per month or less. If you do not have proof of income or address, your post office will help you to complete an affidavit to confirm your address and income," said the SAPO.

(With Input from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021