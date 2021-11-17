Happiness Episode 5: Will drug ‘Next’ work on Madness Disease?

TvN's Happiness, the new apocalyptic urban thriller series was launched on November 5, 2021. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST). It is also available for streaming on Viu and iQIYI in selected territories. Till now four episodes have been released. Fans are waiting for Happiness Episode 5.

Since its release, Happiness becomes is one of the most popular K-drama. The series has drawn huge popularity just after releasing its few episodes. Happiness Episode 5 is scheduled to release November 19, 2021.

Synopsis of Happiness

It takes place in a time in which infectious diseases have become the new normal. In a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out, the series depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Happiness Season 1 Episode 4 recap

In Happiness Season 1 Episode 4, Dong-Hyun (played by Kang Han-sam) tries to leave the apartment through the parking zone. There he finds that many residents are trying to get out in the same manner. Unfortunately, the garage is locked.

Besides, Sae-bom (Han Hyo-joo) heard Park Seo-yoon's (Song Ji-woo) mother is trapped outside. Seo-yoon needs immediate medical assistance as blood pools into her heart. Sae-bom tries to take her outside for treatment after assuring her safety. The building tenants then gather for a meeting at 5 pm in the underground gym center which is issued for all the residents of building 101.

While people are busy in the meeting, they came to know that they have to be quarantined for a week as someone is infected with the new Madness Disease. Sae-bom secretly meets Tae-seok to take Seo-yoon to her mother. But Tae-seok says that Seo-yoon's parents probably had taken took the medicine as well.

Oh Yeon-ok (BaeHae-sun) stands as a spokeperson in the meeting but neglects in caring the tenants who stay in the building. Although it is clear that there are no management members present inside the building, still he tries to reassure to make the resident free of anxiety. There is one cleaner is present outside the door.

The meeting ends and when the situation is calm at the apartment, they hear that the Madness Disease is spreading throughout the world and the country is about to shut down. The world goes on high alert.

The residents enjoy their meal on the rooftop, but then things get worse when they find blood spattered outside an elevator. They realize that there is an infected person present with them. The viewers learn the first infected tenant injured Ji Sung-sil (Lee Joo-sil) from #302.

Fans are also introduced to Choi Seok-ju (Lee Ki-young). He is the Chairman of the pharmaceutical company Tae-seok worked for. He released a drug called 'Next'. It is yet to know whether or not the newly drug 'Next' will work on eradicating Madness Disease.

Happiness Episode 5 is set to release November 19, 2021, at 22:40 on tvN. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the South Korean series.

