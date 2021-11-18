The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4: Team slowly getting closer to solving the centuries-old mystery

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has already turned intense with several discoveries. Before getting into current episodes, let's have a quick recap.

History's The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina. The eighth season has already hinted that there could be gold treasures on Oak Island. And the treasure hunters have taken the oath of finding it. The team led by the Lagina brothers found something suspicious during the premiere of the eighth season. That suspicious element was gold in the murky depths of the island.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 ends with the Lagina brothers getting closer to the exact area of the money pit. They are convinced that their theories are working right. It seems The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will show the Laginas finally discovering the buried treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 1 is titled 'Going for the Gold.' The Lagina brothers have scientific evidence that there are massive amounts of silver in the soil near the Money Pit. Armed with that evidence, Rick, Marty and the team return to Oak Island. The team is closer than ever to solving the centuries-old mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 2 is titled 'The Gold Metal'. The team found a cemented area with traces of gold, osmium, and several other metals. They found osmium, which is one of the rarest metals in the world. Their dreams come true and hard work pays off when the team discovers gold in the Money Pit area. They also got the clue to get more objects that were not ever discovered before.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 3 is titled 'Stone Roadblock'. The team is unstoppable when more evidence suggests the stone roadway is heading directly towards the Money Pit. But when delicate discoveries are made in the swamp, the fellowship faces the possibility of a government shutdown.

The special episodes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 that was aired in October show "The Top Ten Signs of Buried Treasure." Therefore The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 would show the team is more getting closer to solving the centuries-old mystery.

Never miss the airing of Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 on Tuesday, November 23 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

