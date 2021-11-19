Left Menu

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd set to host last two 'SNL' episodes of 2021

Singer Billie Eilish and actor Paul Rudd are all set to host the last two 'Saturday Night Live' episodes of 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:39 IST
Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd set to host last two 'SNL' episodes of 2021
Paul Rudd and Billie Eilish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Billie Eilish and actor Paul Rudd are all set to host the last two 'Saturday Night Live' episodes of 2021. As per Variety, Eilish will make her 'SNL' hosting debut and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on December 11, followed by Rudd, who will host the show for the fifth time on December 18.

Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time. Charli XCX's fifth studio album, 'Crash', is slated for release on March 18. Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', which was well-received by critics and listeners alike. Eilish performed songs from the album for a filmed tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl, available to stream on Disney Plus.

This Saturday's 'SNL' host is Simu Liu, Canadian star of 'Kim's Convenience' and one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest superheroes to grace the big screen, Shang-Chi. His musical guest is rapper Saweetie, known best for her songs 'My Type', 'Tap In' and 'Best Friend' with fellow rapper Doja Cat. 'SNL', a multiple Emmy-winning show, is produced in association with Broadway Video and is executive produced by creator Lorne Michaels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

