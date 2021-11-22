Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds gives clarification on his James Bond comments

After Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who had caused a bit of a stir when he hinted at being the next James Bond, has clarified where he stands with taking on the infamous role.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:30 IST
Ryan Reynolds gives clarification on his James Bond comments
Ryan Reynolds (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who had caused a bit of a stir when he hinted at being the next James Bond, has clarified where he stands with taking on the infamous role. According to E! News, fans of 007 were left shaken when Ryan during an interview with a news outlet had said, "I hear they're looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested."

His comments come shortly after Daniel Craig fulfilled his last adventure as the secret agent earlier this year. But now Ryan has made it clear that he was kidding during the interview, tweeting recently, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here," alongside a gif that also read, "That's bait."

And as added clarification, after entrepreneur Vincenzo Landino tweeted, "If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007," the 'Deadpool' star had three simple words squashing the idea in response, "No, no, no." As for Ryan not actually looking to be in the running for the next James Bond, his stance would echo a statement he made back in October, revealing that he would be taking a break from acting after wrapping on 'Spirited', Apple TV Plus's musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The reason for his hiatus would be because he wants to spend time with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision in early November, "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family. You know, you really don't get that time back." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021