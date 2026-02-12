BJP will win upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of the country and the state have lost faith in the opposition, and the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. When asked about allegations of MLA buying levelled by an Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA, CM Saini reacted sharply and said that he does not even know personally the MLA who has accused him.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of the country and the state have lost faith in the opposition, and the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the hope and confidence of the country's people have increased. His public welfare policies have brought a new smile of confidence on people's faces, he said, adding that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty in just 11 years of the BJP's rule. CM Saini said this while addressing the journalists after the training of party officials at Rajhans Tourist Centre during Surajkund Fair on Thursday. When asked about allegations of ''MLA buying'' levelled by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, CM Saini reacted sharply and said that he does not even know personally the MLA who has accused him. ''These allegations are completely baseless, unfounded, and motivated by political malice. Making such accusations in a democratic system is extremely unfortunate. The people of Punjab will respond to such allegations themselves in the future'', he added.
