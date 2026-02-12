Left Menu

BJP will win upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of the country and the state have lost faith in the opposition, and the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. When asked about allegations of MLA buying levelled by an Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA, CM Saini reacted sharply and said that he does not even know personally the MLA who has accused him.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST
BJP will win upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of the country and the state have lost faith in the opposition, and the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the hope and confidence of the country's people have increased. His public welfare policies have brought a new smile of confidence on people's faces, he said, adding that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty in just 11 years of the BJP's rule. CM Saini said this while addressing the journalists after the training of party officials at Rajhans Tourist Centre during Surajkund Fair on Thursday. When asked about allegations of ''MLA buying'' levelled by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, CM Saini reacted sharply and said that he does not even know personally the MLA who has accused him. ''These allegations are completely baseless, unfounded, and motivated by political malice. Making such accusations in a democratic system is extremely unfortunate. The people of Punjab will respond to such allegations themselves in the future'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Air India initiates full & final settlement process in AI-171 plane crash

Air India initiates full & final settlement process in AI-171 plane crash

 India
2
W Bengal migrant killed after spat, no other motive, say Pune cops after CM Banerjee alleges hate crime

W Bengal migrant killed after spat, no other motive, say Pune cops after CM ...

 India
3
BRIEF-Saudi Arabia's Aramco Signs MoU With Microsoft To Help Advance Industrial AI

BRIEF-Saudi Arabia's Aramco Signs MoU With Microsoft To Help Advance Industr...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

UPDATE 1-French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026