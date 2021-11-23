'When dreams come true': Pooja Hegde teases new project with Amitabh Bachchan

Left Menu

Getting a chance to share screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the many dreams of all the Indian actors, and that seems to have come true for actor Pooja Hegde!

Getting a chance to share screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the many dreams of all the Indian actors, and that seems to have come true for actor Pooja Hegde! Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja Hegde teased a new project with Big B by sharing a candid behind-the-scene picture from the shoot sets.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, "The man. The Legend. Shooting with him is a dream I can finally tick off my dream list. Enough said. Stay tuned for more.. @amitabhbachchan #whendreamscometrue." Pooja who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie 'Mohenjo Daro' alongside Hrithik Roshan, will be sharing screen space with Big B for the first time. The details of the project have been kept under the wraps as of now.

For the unversed, Big B has already teased the same look he is carrying in Pooja's post, earlier on social media. On Sunday, he shared a quirky Instagram post in which he was seen making funny emoticon faces such as laughing out loud, widening his eyes and sticking his tongue out. Big B donned a completely different avatar in big moustaches, round glasses and a checkered shirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Housefull 4' actor will be next seen in 'Radhe Shyam' alongside Prabhas. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Apart from 'Radhe Shyam' she will also be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus', alongside Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

On the other hand, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. (ANI)

