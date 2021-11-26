Left Menu

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot’ to release in July 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:54 IST
Actor Katrina Kaif Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's ''Phone Bhoot'' will debut in cinema halls in July 2022, the makers announced on Friday.

The supernatural comedy is directed by Gurmeet Singh of ''Mirzapur'' fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

In a statement, Excel Entertainment said ''Phone Bhoot'' will release in cinemas on July 15, 2022.

The film, which marks the first collaboration between Kaif, Khatter, and Chaturvedi, is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Besides this film, Kaif, 38, will be teaming up with Akhtar for his directorial venture a road trip movie named ''Jee Le Zaraa'' alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt and the third part of "Tiger" franchise.

Chaturvedi will be re-teaming with Excel Entertainment for romantic action-thriller ''Yudhra'' and an untitled movie with filmmaker Shakun Batra in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone.

Khatter's next is war drama "Pippa", helmed by director Raja Krishna Menon.

