Harshvardhan Rane deactivates his Twitter handle: Wish to focus more on my career

Actor Harshvardhan Rane says he has deactivated his Twitter account as he wants to focus on his ''art and craft''.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram and said that he aims to give his ''best to 2022''.

''Deactivated my Twitter account! Enjoyed the Twitter journey, but I wish to focus more on my craft and art, and career. I wish to give my best to 2022,'' Rane wrote.

The actor is known for starring in movies such as ''Anaamika'', ''Sanam Teri Kasam'', ''Paltan'' and ''Taish''. He most recently featured alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in ''Haseen Dillruba'', which was released on Netflix in July.

Rane will next star in John Abraham's upcoming production ''Tara vs Bilal''. The slice-of-life movie is directed by Samar Iqbal and will also feature Sonia Rathee.

