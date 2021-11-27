Left Menu

Aditya Seal-starrer 'Rocket Gang' set to release on May 6, 2022

Actors Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta-starrer dance film 'Rocket Gang' is all set to release on May 6, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:28 IST
'Rocket Gang' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta-starrer dance film 'Rocket Gang' is all set to release on May 6, 2022. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Martis, of Bosco-Ceaser fame. The makers of the film announced the release date of the film on Bosco's birthday on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bosco shared a teaser revealing the film's release date. He added the caption, "Best bday gift ever thanks @zeestudiosofficial @shariq_patel for making me believe in dreams @blmdancestudios. Make your way for #RocketGang. This summer vacation, #May6, inka swag hoga itna khaas ki sab karege dance! Ab #NachogeTohBachoge."

Aditya Seal also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle along with the hashtag, "#HappyBirthdayBoscoMartis". The teaser unveils a group of boys and girls in silhouette, with fireworks and upbeat music in the background. It then transitions to a dark, horror backdrop with bats flying and the background song repeats the words, "Nachoge Toh Bachoge".

The dance-horror film is bankrolled by Zee Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

