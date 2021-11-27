Los Angeles attorney hired by Alec Baldwin to fight 'Rust' civil suits

Left Menu

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has engaged the services of former Assistant US Attorney Aaron S Dyer of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman for civil suits related to the 'Rust' shooting.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 20:10 IST
Alec Baldwin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has engaged the services of former Assistant US Attorney Aaron S Dyer of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman for civil suits related to the 'Rust' shooting. Variety has confirmed that the LA-based Dyer will represent Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions and other production companies involved in the film.

Baldwin, who was both starring in and serving as producer on the independent Western movie 'Rust', fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21 near Santa Fe, NM, after being told a prop gun was safe. The gun contained at least one live round, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Two lawsuits have been filed so far, one by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who said she suffered "physical and emotional injuries" when Baldwin shot the film's cinematographer. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, names several crew members in addition to Baldwin and the film's producers.

Gaffer Serge Svetnoy also filed a claim stating that he was in close proximity to Baldwin when the shot was fired, causing him to suffer physical and emotional harm. Hutchins' family, however, has not yet filed a lawsuit. Her husband and son's attorney, Brian Panish of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, told a news publication that the family was still in mourning and that the firm is conducting an "intensive investigation of the facts," including interviewing witnesses and meeting with the district attorney and law enforcement.

Dyer has previously defended 'Girls Gone Wild' creator Joe Francis, who had been charged with racketeering and child pornography, as well as astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who punched a conspiracy theorist who insisted the moon landing was fake. Aldrin was not charged. There has been no indication that Baldwin would face criminal charges for the shooting, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

