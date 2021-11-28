Left Menu

Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'melon' Shaheen Bhatt

On the occasion of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday on Sunday, actor Alia Bhatt took out some time from her work schedule to pen a cute post for her "melon" on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:53 IST
Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday on Sunday, actor Alia Bhatt took out some time from her work schedule to pen a cute post for her "melon" on Instagram. "Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child. I don't think there's a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don't know a world or a life without your love," she wrote.

Alia also wished Shaheen "all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I'll be there holding up an umbrella." "I love you my melon," she added.

Alongside the note, Alia posted a monochrome picture, in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Shaheen's cheek. Shaheen, who is a writer, also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan.

"A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday.Happy Birthday my sweetness and light. Your love and perfection makes everything light.The day you were born the sun shone so bright.And in more ways than one day never became night. (Ha ha you know what I mean right ..About babies who don't sleep in the night) What I'm saying is that you're one in a million. You're absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. Times better than you'll ever know. So hold onto that thought and don't let it go," Soni wrote. The veteran actor continued, "You're smart and your special, you're all heart and compassion. Your way with words won't go out of fashion. That's cause my darling you're so honest and strong. In my eyes you can do no wrong. Wish you all the love and the glory. As you continue to write your story. Happy Birthday my sweetness and light. My love for you will always shine bright."

Shaheen is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his second wife, Soni Razdan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

