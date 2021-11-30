Left Menu

Richa Chadha opens up about her role in 'Inside Edge'

Ahead of the release of 'Inside Edge 3', actor Richa Chadha opened up about her role of Zarina.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:31 IST
Richa Chadha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the release of 'Inside Edge 3', actor Richa Chadha opened up about her role of Zarina. "It feels surreal to know that we are already on the third season. As an actor, it has been incredible journey being Zarina, a layered and nuanced character, non-trapped by conventions which has kept it relevant over the seasons. As the game behind the game thickens into the third one, so does Zarina's urge to claim what is rightfully hers in this man's world. Inside Edge Season 3 is replete with similar elements of drama, suspense and excitement that has defined the series for the audience. But the stakes and proportions are higher, this time," Richa said.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, 'Inside Edge' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, and Akshay Oberoi. Season 3 will drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

