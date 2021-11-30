Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 spoilers, release date: New danger emerges

The upcoming Chapter of the Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to out in December. As the manga follows a monthly schedule, fans have to wait longer.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Previously, we saw the fight between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto but it was not over. Meanwhile, Momoshiki Otsutsuki took control over Boruto's consciousness.

Momoshiki awakens Boruto and he fights heroically against Code. Boruto refuses to accept that Kawaki is leaving Code while Momoshiki awakes within him.

Kawaki is still worried about what will happen if Borutro loses control. The war between Boruto and Code is not over yet, and Code plans to prove Boruto to unleash Momoshiki form. Boruto Chapter 64 concluded with Boruto collapsing in the middle of the fight.

Momoshiko reveals that he found Ten-Tails that Isshiki hid and fed them to Kawaki, and freedom is over.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 will show Momoshiki to be in Boruto again. Kawaki gets furious after seeing Momoshiki once more. This is the first time Momoshiki awakens in the capability of Boruto, which Code thinks is exceptional. Boruto warns Kawaki that the situation is extremely bad and he should step back.

While Momoshiki is charging, Code wonders if Boruto can control Momoshiki in him, but in between Boruto releases Shadow Twins which starts punishing Code. Code is confused who the actual Boruto is.

Code sees both the clones are getting stronger and fighting severely. The doppelgangers catch his legs and bring him to the ground. Kawaki realizes that both of them are in two levels. Still, they are in hope of if Boruto can control Momoshiki.

Meanwhile, Code contacts Eida to know about the medicine. Eida said that Amado's medicine has started working on Boruto. He will be alright. She also informs that she doesn't know what is happening inside his body.

Besides, inside the Hidden Leaf Village Naruto, Shikamaru and the others are desperately searching for Boruto or Kawaki's chakra.

Boruto Chapter 65 is one of the vital chapters of the manga as it would reveal Boruto and Kawaki's fate in the hands of Code. According to SportsKeeda, a new danger emerges. Fans are speculating that it is this confrontation that will give Boruto the mark he was seen with at the very beginning of the manga, in the scene where he faces off against Kawaki with a destroyed Konoha village in the background.

Boruto Chapter 65 would also show Naruto and Shikamaru rushing to save them. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 65 will be out on December 20, 2021.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

