One Piece Chapter 1034: Zoro's swords could transform into black blades

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1034 will be out on Sunday without any break. The chapter will reveal the mystery behind the blacksmith, Shimotsuki Kouzaburou. While the scan and summary are yet to be out, the synopsis of the upcoming chapter has been leaked.

The synopsis for One Piece Chapter 1033 is reportedly out. Although the insider didn't reveal their name, the post is reposted by another fan through social media, noted IBT.

In the original post, the insider wrote, "All chapter scripts are pre-written to follow the plot at a steady pace. Oda is turning the scripts into manga. They are talking a lot there about scripts, they say that the scripts are pre-written up to 1045."

He added, "Massive leak is due to preparation for episode 1000/filming of live-action, its chaos there, they don't pay attention this much to the leaks right now".

Before moving ahead, here's a quick recap. In the previous chapter, we saw the fight between Zoro and King. While they are busy fighting, Zoro notices something different in Enma. He was surprised why Enma is shaking. Emma was shaking after hearing mysterious music.

In the meantime, Zoro uses Shi ShishiSonson: Song of the Death Lion Song. It does not hurt King but transforms him into a Pteranodon form. Then he counters with Tempura Udon while Zoro blocks his attack with his sword.

But suddenly, Enma loses her control and sucks Zoro's Haki again and King unleashes Tempura Udon: Proud Imperial Marten and destroys a part of Onigashima Island. As a result, Zoro is bound to drop three of his sword.

In One Piece Chapter 1034, we may also see Zoro's swords transform into black blades. Chapter 1034 of the manga will also showcase Zoro and Enma's fusion and the Pirate Hunter's awakening.

Besides, fans would learn lots of new theories in One Piece Chapter 1034. The mysterious music could be played by Oden's daughter Hyori.

One Piece Chapter 1034 is scheduled to be released on December 5, 2021. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

