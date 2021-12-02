Left Menu

Cara Delevingne to star in season two of Hulu's 'Only Murders In The Building'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:38 IST
Cara Delevingne to star in season two of Hulu's 'Only Murders In The Building'
Actor-model Cara Delevingne will feature alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez of Hulu's latest hit series ''Only Murders in the Building''.

The first season of the show, created by Martin and John Hoffman, ran from August 31 to October 19 this year and received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

It follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who share an obsession with a true crime podcast. After a murder in their building, the three neighbours decide to start their own show that covers their investigation of the crime.

According to Deadline, Delevingne will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery, in season two.

''Only Murders in the Building'' hails from 20th Century Fox Television and is executive produced by ''This Is Us'' creator Dan Fogelman.

Gomez also serves as executive producer alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short and Jess Rosenthal.

Delevingne is best known for starring in movies such as ''Anna Karenina'', ''Suicide Squad'', ''Life in a Year'', ''Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets''.

She recently wrapped production on season two of her Amazon series ''Carnival Row'', opposite Orlando Bloom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

