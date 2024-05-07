Left Menu

Ariana Grande recalls "first day" on set of 'Wicked'

American singer-songwriter and actor Ariana Grande said that her first day on set filming 'Wicked', with costar Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M Chu, "was the most emotional day of his life," reported Variety.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:50 IST
Ariana Grande recalls "first day" on set of 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter and actor Ariana Grande said that her first day on set filming 'Wicked', with costar Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M Chu, "was the most emotional day of his life," reported Variety. While gliding across the Met Gala red carpet, Ariana Grande -- dressed in a custom Loewe ball gown discussed her first day on the set of 'Wicked'.

"My first day on set for 'Wicked' was the most emotional day of my life," Grande recalled. "All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia (Erivo) and Jon (Chu) and crying. And (Jon) saying, 'Welcome to 'Wicked'." 'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Erivo and Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the narrative of an odd relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives alter once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

Grande explained that the natural chemistry between her and Erivo sprang from a strong connection they had during filming. "She is truly my sister. We found in each other things we needed," Grande explained. "I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Erivo quickly joined Grande on the carpet, and when asked which moment they were most thrilled for fans to watch, the pair said, "All of them." Grande praised Erivo's performance in 'Wicked', stating that she "will never forget a minute of filming with her."

"She humanizes [Elphaba] in such an extraordinary way and brings her to life," Grande added. "Her eyes, her hands, it's otherworldly." Erivo returned the recognition to Grande, saying that her "Wicked" co-star "wears her heart on her sleeve constantly."

"She is so open and generous with her performance that it is so easy to be in a scene with her," Erivo continued. "You look at her eyes and you know she is telling the truth." The first part of Chu's "Wicked" hits theatres on November 27, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024