Versatility is important: 'Inside Edge' fame Tanuj Virwani

It's been a great year for actor Tanuj Virwani. His 'Illegal 2' show was released a few days ago, and now his other show 'Inside Edge 3' is all set to come out. "It's honestly been a dream year. As an actor, all you seek is great work. I was chasing good stories, interesting parts and roles that challenge me. I am incredibly grateful that the timing has been such that I go from Illegal's Raghav to Inside Edge's Vayu Raghavan in a matter of a few days. I shot these shows at different times but they are coming out together. I am glad viewers are able to get a glimpse of the work I have put in. In today's times, an actor's versatility is what gets him noticed," he shared.

Playing the role of cricketer Vayu Raghavan in 'Inside Edge' has been a special experience for Tanuj. "I hope to never cease to surprise my audience. Inside Edge is a special show that's very close to my heart. With the focus of the show moving from T-20 to test cricket, India-Pak cricket rivalry, Inside Edge's new season has a lot to offer. In fact, the audiences will see my character Vayu continue to evolve into a more mature individual. Playing Vayu has been challenging and exhausting but at the same time exhilarating and exciting as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character," he added.

'Inside Edge 3' will drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 3. (ANI)

