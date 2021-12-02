Left Menu

Versatility is important: 'Inside Edge' fame Tanuj Virwani

It's been a great year for actor Tanuj Virwani. His 'Illegal 2' show was released a few days ago, and now his other show 'Inside Edge 3' is all set to come out.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:32 IST
Versatility is important: 'Inside Edge' fame Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been a great year for actor Tanuj Virwani. His 'Illegal 2' show was released a few days ago, and now his other show 'Inside Edge 3' is all set to come out. "It's honestly been a dream year. As an actor, all you seek is great work. I was chasing good stories, interesting parts and roles that challenge me. I am incredibly grateful that the timing has been such that I go from Illegal's Raghav to Inside Edge's Vayu Raghavan in a matter of a few days. I shot these shows at different times but they are coming out together. I am glad viewers are able to get a glimpse of the work I have put in. In today's times, an actor's versatility is what gets him noticed," he shared.

Playing the role of cricketer Vayu Raghavan in 'Inside Edge' has been a special experience for Tanuj. "I hope to never cease to surprise my audience. Inside Edge is a special show that's very close to my heart. With the focus of the show moving from T-20 to test cricket, India-Pak cricket rivalry, Inside Edge's new season has a lot to offer. In fact, the audiences will see my character Vayu continue to evolve into a more mature individual. Playing Vayu has been challenging and exhausting but at the same time exhilarating and exciting as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character," he added.

'Inside Edge 3' will drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021