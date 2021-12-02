Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao mourns the demise of Bramha Mishra

The untimely demise of 'Mirzapur' actor Bramha Mishra has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, a lot of people have mourned his death.

The untimely demise of 'Mirzapur' actor Bramha Mishra has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, a lot of people have mourned his death. Taking to Instagram, actor Rajkummar Rao penned an emotional note.

"Rest in peace brother. Gone too soon," he wrote. According to Mumbai Police, Bramha Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series 'Mirzapur', was found dead at his residence on Thursday.

Actor Ali Fazal is also heartbroken. "Hearts broken today .. yet again.. Brahma . take care saathi . . RIP. #mirzapur," he posted.

Reacting to the particular news, actor Vijay Varma wrote "no" on his Instagram Story along with a broken heart emoticon. "RIP bhaii. I hope you are in a better place," actor Abhishek Banerjee posted.

Bramha Mishra had also starred in 'Kesari' and 'Dangal'. (ANI)

