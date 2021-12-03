John Cho to be honoured with Legacy Award at Unforgettable Gala 2021

Actor John Cho is set to receive the Legacy Award at the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on December 11. According to Deadline, the 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'Searching star' will receive the top honour at the annual gathering that seeks to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander artists and change-makers who represent the community through their creativity and excellence.

Additional honorees for the upcoming ceremony are 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu, 88 rising Collective founder Sean Miyashiro and Shohei Ohtani. Additional creatives receiving honours will be Sandra Oh, Justin Chon, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Adele Lim and Destin Daniel Cretton. "Asian Americans have made tremendous strides in the arts, entertainment and culture, with more representation than ever before, which the Unforgettable Awards is proud to celebrate," said James Ryu, publisher at Character Media and founder of the Unforgettable Gala.

He added, "At the same time, given the increase in anti-Asian sentiment and violence during the past two years, we hope this night will remind us of our strength and pride, while also inspiring our community to continue to rise above." The ceremony, which touts the theme of 'Rise', will be hosted by Good Trouble's Sherry Cola. Performers will include NIKI, MC Jin, Audrey Nuna, AJ Rafael, and Korean Soul.

Cho will take home Legacy Award following the cast of 'Fresh Off The Boat', which received the honour in 2019. He recently starred as Spike Spiegel in the Netflix live-action adaptation of 'Cowboy Bebop'. He will next appear in Hannah Marks' 'Don't Make Me Go' and an 'Untitled Star Trek' sequel. Cho also previously executive produced Alan Yang's Netflix picture, Tigertail and will EP Erick Oh's Namoo. (ANI)