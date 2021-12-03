Parents of Michigan teen in school shooting charged with manslaughter -reports

The parents of the Michigan teenager who authorities say fatally shot four classmates at his school earlier this week have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, local media reported. James and Jennifer Crumbley's 15-year-old son, Ethan, has been accused of carrying out the mass shooting and faces a slew of criminal counts, including murder. He is being held without bond after being charged as an adult.

James Crumbley purchased the handgun used in the attack four days prior, authorities have said. Karen McDonald, Oakland County's top prosecutor, previously suggested the parents were negligent in allowing their son access to the gun.

