Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor heaps praises on hubby Anand Ahuja

On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a major throwback photograph with husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 09:48 IST
Sonam Kapoor heaps praises on hubby Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a major throwback photograph with husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram account. The particular picture was captured when the two celebrated their "first year together."

Describing the moment, Sonam wrote, "Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together." Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Their love story actually began in 2016.

Anand, too, took to Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures with Sonam. "Selection of Selfies with @Sonamkapoor Since 20 Sixteen!#everydayphenomenal," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Anand is a renowned businessman. He owns a clothing brand called Bhane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021