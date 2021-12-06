Left Menu

Late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra opens up about his new project '420 IPC'

After starring alongside actor Saif Ali Khan in the film 'Baazaar' in 2018, late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra is now gearing up for the release of his new film '420 IPC'.

Directed by Manish Gupta, ''420 IPC' revolves around the life of Bansi Keswani (Vinay Phatak) a chattered Accountant who is accused of an economic offence. Bansi will be defended by Rohan Mehra in his case.

Talking about his character, Rohan said, "I play Birbal Chaudhary, a young maverick lawyer defending the accused. To prepare for the role I did several visits to the course and met many young lawyers starting their careers. Working with Vinay sir, Ranvir sir and Gul ma'am was fantastic. I feel really blessed to work with such seasoned actors so early in my career. They were incredible, helpful and supportive, as well as inspiring me to be the best I could possibly be." The ZEE5 film also stars Gul Panag and Ranvir Shorey. It will be out on December 17. (ANI)

