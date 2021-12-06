Vagabond: Lee Seung-gi talks on Season 2's possibilities, what more we know

After the K-drama Vagabond dropped its finale on SBS TV on November 23, 2019, fans are ardently waiting for Season 2 with the return of lead actors Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy. Vagabond is one of the most praised crime thriller South Korean series, which accumulated a huge fanbase across the world. The drama was released on Netflix in South Korea and internationally after their television broadcast.

Although most of the K-drama does not renew for the second season and the creators try to complete the story in one season, but according to an insider, there is a possibility of returning the show, reported Uniforumtz. However, there are no words from the makers. Now the question arises, will there be Vagabond Season 2?

Further, the series left fans with many unanswered questions. Vagabond is a story of a stuntman Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), who takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin).

Hoon went on a trip to Morocco. He sends a video to his uncle before the plane takes off. But his uncle watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash is not an accident rather it was a planned incident.

Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri, a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love. The series is yet to reveal the name of the culprits behind the plane crash. Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names. Fans are expecting a loving relationship between Go Hae-ri and Cha Dal-gun in the future. If it finally happens, Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy would return to reprise their roles to clear the leftover stories.

On the ending of Vagabond, Lee Seung-gi told to Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

As there is no confirmation on Vagabond Season 2, we couldn't guess the release date for the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

