Derry Girls Season 3 finally filming & likely to premiere in Q4 2022

After the renewal of Netflix's Derry Girls Season 3 in 2019, fans had been waiting for any updates on its production. However, the filming for the Northern Irish drama Derry Girls has been repeatedly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal photography was originally supposed to commence in June 2020. After several delays, the filming finally started only recently.

In November, the lead cast Nicola Coughlan shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the production via Instagram and informed the audience that they are heading towards the filming of Derry Girls Season 3.

Although it's still unclear whether the images are from the floor of the filming set for the sixth season but in the picture, Nicola Coughlan is in the costume of the character Clare Devlin.

The filming may have commenced in October, as the show's writer Lisa McGee shared a clapperboard at the start of filming on October 4. And the other cast members also shared behind the scene photographs through their social media. Cast members were spotted in Derry, Northern Ireland. They were followed by a procession in a typical Derry Halloween parade with a Halloween-themed set, dressed in angel costumes, noted BelfastLive. However, now the question is when could Derry Girl Season 3 premiere?

If the principal photography takes six months and the post-production work takes another six months, we could expect Derry Girls Season 3 to premiere sometime in Q4 2022.

The Channel 4 series, Derry Girls is set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the 1990s and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. Lisa McGee created and wrote the comedy series that was picked up by Netflix internationally.

All the five girls are returning to play their respective roles in the Derry Girls Season 3, reported Cosmopolitan UK. Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Coughlin as Clare, Louisa Harland as the spacey Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle and Dylan Llewellyn as James are expected to return.

Derry Girls Season 3 is likely to bring back SiobhánMcSweeney as Sister Michael, the headmistress of the school that the girls attend.

Currently, there is no official release date for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

