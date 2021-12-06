Left Menu

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' trailer out

The makers of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film 'Pushpa - The Rise' have finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:21 IST
Poster of 'Pushpa' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film 'Pushpa - The Rise' have finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Monday. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer unravels the complex struggle between the natives of the forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and those who smuggle it overseas.

The trailer is packed with action, violence, powerful dialogues and romance. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

