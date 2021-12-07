Left Menu

Dave Bautista to feature in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'

Hollywood star Dave Bautista is teaming up with the king of twists and turns, M. Night Shyamalan, for the director's new film 'Knock at the Cabin'.

Hollywood star Dave Bautista is teaming up with the king of twists and turns, M. Night Shyamalan, for the director's new film 'Knock at the Cabin'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Shyamalan will write and direct the Universal film which will release in theatres on February 3, 2023.

'Knock at the Cabin' continues Shyamalan's lengthy partnership with the Hollywood studio Universal, which has released 'Old' (2021), 'Glass' (2019), 'Split' (2017) and 'The Visit' (2015). Shyamalan will also produce the upcoming project with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker's Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider. However, no other details regarding the movie are currently known.

Since transitioning from the world of wrestling, Bautista has become a go-to actor for a number of auteurs. James Gunn brought him into higher public awareness by casting him as Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014), while Denis Villeneuve tapped him for a small role in 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017) before putting him in 'Dune' (2021). In March, Bautista debuted his biggest role to date when he led Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'.

Bautista is currently shooting for Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', which may be his final film in which he plays Drax, after reprising the role for 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame' and the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. He is also slated to appear in 'Knives Out 2' and is attached to a buddy cop film also starring Jason Momoa and set up at MGM. (ANI)

