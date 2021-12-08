Thandiwe Newton in talks to join 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Actor Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in the third installment of his ''Magic Mike'' movie series.

Set up at Warner Bros, the new film is titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Steven Soderbergh will be back in the director’s chair, after having missed 2015's ''Magic Mike XXL'', which was helmed by Gregory Jacobs.

Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two ''Magic Mike'' films, is back as the writer for the project.

Tatum portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in Soderberg's 2012 comedy-drama movie ''Magic Mike'', which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club. He later reprised the role for sequel “Magic Mike XXL”.

The first two films grossed nearly USD 300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live.

Newton’s role is unclear but it is the female lead of the feature.

''Magic Mike’s Last Dance'' will be produced by Gregory Jacobs, Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

Newton is best known for featuring in movies such as ''Mission: Impossible 2'', ''Crash'' and ''The Pursuit of Happyness''. She plays Maeve Millay in HBO science fiction-western series ''Westworld'', for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

