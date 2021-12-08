Police sub-inspector suspended for forcing youth to drink urine

A police sub-inspector has been suspended after he had allegedly manhandled a youth and forced him to drink urine in the city.

According to a senior police officer, sub-inspector Harish K N has been suspended after a departmental inquiry. He has been charged with 'dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint'.

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policeman allegedly compelled 23-year old Tausif to drink urine.

The tension in the locality and the complaint by Tausif's relative forced the superiors to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector posted at the Byatarayanapura police station.

Tausif's father Aslam said the police had picked up his son at 1 AM on Thursday last for quarrelling with the neighbours. He alleged that the policemen beat him up and also demanded money for his release.

A video too is being circulated in which Tausif, writhing in pain, is heard saying that the police cut his hair, beat him below his abdomen and then forced him to drink urine.

