Left Menu

Vijay Varma announces wrap of his next untitled project with Sumit Saxena

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma on Saturday announced the wrap of his upcoming show, which has been directed by Sumit Saxena.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:32 IST
Vijay Varma announces wrap of his next untitled project with Sumit Saxena
Actor Vijay Varma with the team of his untitled project (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma on Saturday announced the wrap of his upcoming show, which has been directed by Sumit Saxena. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the wrap, featuring the entire team. In the caption, he wrote, "It's a wrap! It's been almost 100 days of immersive relentless work and we finally can enjoy our festive season.

Praising the show's team, Vijay added, "The toughest team shot one of the most intricate stories I came across. We will bring this to y'all soon. Cheers to the team. Yet untitled show." Vijay has a bunch of super interesting projects in the kitty, for which he has been shooting non-stop in places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These include, 'Darlings' with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha and 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal besides this untitled project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021