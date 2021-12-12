Priceless 'SidNaaz' moments to revisit on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary

Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 years old today as Sunday marks the birth anniversary of the late actor who became a household name by being a part of popular Indian TV shows. Be it his role in 'Balika Vadhu' or him becoming the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Sidharth was a sensation who left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers and his sudden demise on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest has left a void that won't be filled.

During his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13' Sidharth formed a close bond with his co-contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and their endearing chemistry was loved by the masses, who tagged them as SidNaaz and showered their support and love for the bond. Their undying affection for each other raged fire, even on the show. As fans across the nation mark Sidharth's birth anniversary today, let's take a trip down memory lane and relive the most adorable moments of the duo.

- Shehnaaz's selfless support for Siddharth This is when Shehnaz fought for Siddharth while performing a task called Snake and Ladder. In fact, she was even ready to take a slap from fellow contestant Devoleena. To a great extent, Shehnaz also tolerated abusive language from teammates before losing her calm when people judged her character just because she was with Siddharth.

- Comforting down each other A hug from each other always seemed to calm the duo down. Several times during the reality show both of them were seen giving each other a genuine and comforting hug. Also, Sidharth sometimes felt Shehnaaz was treated like a kid and therefore used to always take her side and comfort her.

- Sidharth's confession that his best time inside 'BB 13' house was with Shehnaaz After emerging as the season winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth had openly confessed to media that the best moments that he had inside the house was with Shehnaaz. The duo had developed a true bond inside 'BB 13' house and remained close to each other long after the show got over.

- When Sidharth openly took a stand for Shehnaaz Once a troll had tweeted, "Shehnaaz Gill Ke Saath Friendship Mehengi Pad Rahi Hai." This did not go down well with the actor, who replied to the user and wrote that he doesn't weigh his friendships. Sidharth tweeted, "Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta."

- Shehnaaz's heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Following his death, Shehnaaz had paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth with a soulful song, 'Tu Yaheen Hai'. The four-minute-long video of the song gave glimpses of SidNaaz'a memorable journey in the 'BB 13' house.

Though Sidharth and Shehnaaz never officially acknowledged themselves as being a couple, but their adoration towards each other was never hidden from the public eye. After 'Bigg Boss 13', the duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. (ANI)

